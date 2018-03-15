Class Notes

Public Invited to School Readiness Workshop

A school district workshop on school readiness invites families to take advantage of free resources and professional guidance between beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 24, at The Boys and Girls Club, 1085 Laguna Canyon Rd.

Book reservations by contacting Sandee Bandettini at [email protected] by Monday, March 19. Spanish translation services will be available.

Civic Learning Earns Recognition

Students study the causes and effects of poverty throughout European history and develop an action plan in a high-level history class. Others plan their own Model United Nations conference.

Such examples of civic engagement resulted in an Award of Merit for Laguna Beach High School, one of seven schools in the county recognized for its civic studies, says a district statement.

The award is co-sponsored by Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye and State Superintendent Tom Torlakson. Winners are selected by experts based on the depth and breadth of school classes, clubs, and programs.

Students Treated to a Vocalist

Guest vocalist Marleena Barber performed at an El Morro School assembly last week to underscore teachers’ curriculum about themes of respect.

In inviting the vocalist, who was born with albinism, counselors and teachers hoped students would recognize her extraordinary vocals as well as her uniqueness, said counselor Marianne Lawson.

Lawson said El Morro’s staff and students work tirelessly to incorporate respect and inclusion into each day.

Laguna Students Make the Dean’s List

Laguna Beach residents and Boston University students Olivia L. Clark, Dominic B.

Sadeghi, and Megan E. Williams have recently been named to

the dean’s list at Boston University for the fall semester. Each school and college at Boston University has their own criterion for the dean’s list, but students generally must attain a 3.5 grade point average or be in the top 30 percent of their class.