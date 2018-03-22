Class Notes

Laguna Advances in Academic Competition

Six teams representing Laguna Beach High School, Thurston Middle School and Top of the World Elementary have qualified to move on to the Destination Imagination state competition in Clovis, Calif., on April 7.

Thurston teachers Ina Inouye Wu and Bjorn Avila serve as Destination Imagination club advisors.

The program promotes the integration of arts and sciences by asking students to solve open-ended challenges in a yearly tournament. Three Laguna teams competed in the challenge where they explored scientific concepts used in amusement park attractions.

LCAD Grad Gains Notoriety in Europe

Sean Christiansen, a 2014 Laguna College of Art and Design graduate, is making waves in his new home, Stockholm, Sweden, with his skateboard film, “Green.” Christiansen, 27, said he wanted to document his friends and the era of skating in the capital of Sweden.

“It’s a unique place that’s harsh and welcoming in equal measure,” said the former Laguna Beach resident, who works for headphone maker Marshall and Zound Industries in Stockholm.

Princeton Review Gives LCAD High Marks

The Princeton Review, known for its annual college ranking, named Laguna College of Art and Design number 12 on its list of 25 top graduate schools for game design, and 20 of 50 undergrad schools for game design.

The Princeton Review chose the schools based on its 2017 survey of 150 institutions in the U.S., Canada, and abroad offering game design degree programs or courses. The 40-question survey gathered data on academic offerings and lab facilities, graduates’ starting salaries and career achievements.