Class Notes

Feedback Sought on School Calendar Changes

The public is invited to attend a presentation about possible restructuring of the school year at a 5:30 p.m. school board study session Thursday, April 12.

The board directed staff to convene a committee to explore recommendations for the 2019-20 school year.

The committee consisting of teachers, staff, parents, and city officials studied the issue over the last six months, says a district announcement, which does not disclose any details about the recommendation.

Digital Learning Reaps Award

The Center for Digital Education recognized Laguna Beach Unified School Districtas a winner in its school survey of innovative technology and digital learning initiatives, a district announcement says.

The survey awards public schools that adopt technology benchmarks in digital education. The Center for Digital Education, based in Folsom, Calif., studies technology trends, policy and funding.

The survey, now in its 14th year, recognizes districts that are innovating by investing in digital tools.