Class Notes

Top Musicians Earn Accolades

Laguna Beach High School seniors Marco Lybbert and Andrew Keyser received the top two instrumental music awards for 2018 from instrumental music director Jeremy Chung at the Music Boosters’ annual picnic earlier this month.

In recognition of superior musicianship and outstanding dedication, Andrew received the John Philip Sousa Award, the pinnacle of achievement among high school band students. His name will be added to the national Sousa Registry, which began in 1955.

Marco took home the Louis Armstrong Jazz Award, started shortly after the noted trumpeter’s death in 1971 to recognize outstanding achievement by a high school jazz musician.

Their names will be added to the perpetual plaques for each award at LBHS.

Tufts Announces Outstanding Students

Laguna Beach residents Kelly Burk, Sophia Potter and Cristiana Pribus have earned the Spring 2018 dean’s list honors at Tufts University in Medford, Mass.

Dean’s list honors require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.