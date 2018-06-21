Quantcast
949-715-4100
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Class Notes

Posted On 21 Jun 2018
By :
Comment: 0

Top Musicians Earn Accolades

LBHS students Marco Lybbert, left, and Andrew Keyser were honored as the top jazz and band musicians, respectively, for 2018. Photo courtesy of Kathleen Fay.

Laguna Beach High School seniors Marco Lybbert and Andrew Keyser received the top two instrumental music awards for 2018 from instrumental music director Jeremy Chung at the Music Boosters’ annual picnic earlier this month.

In recognition of superior musicianship and outstanding dedication, Andrew received the John Philip Sousa Award, the pinnacle of achievement among high school band students. His name will be added to the national Sousa Registry, which began in 1955.

Marco took home the Louis Armstrong Jazz Award, started shortly after the noted trumpeter’s death in 1971 to recognize outstanding achievement by a high school jazz musician.

Their names will be added to the  perpetual plaques for each award at LBHS.

 

 

 

 

Tufts Announces Outstanding Students

Laguna Beach residents Kelly Burk, Sophia Potter and Cristiana Pribus have earned the Spring 2018 dean’s list honors at Tufts University in Medford, Mass.

Dean’s list honors require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*



Join the Local's List








Copyright 2017 Firebrand Media LLC | Laguna Beach Independent Newspaper | All Right Reserved.