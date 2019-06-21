Class Notes

Share this:

LBHS, TOW Elementary Recognized for Achievement in Student Success

Laguna Beach High School (LBHS) and Top of the World Elementary (TOW) have been named to the 2018-2019 Educational Results Partnership Honor Roll for high achievement and student success.

The program, sponsored by the Campaign for Business and Education Excellence (CBEE), is part of a national effort to identify higher-performing schools and districts that are improving student outcomes. LBHS and TOW are two of 1,831 schools in California to be recognized.

The 2018-2019 Honor Roll is developed by the Educational Results Partnership (ERP), a nonprofit organization that applies data science to help improve student outcomes and career readiness. ERP maintains the nation’s largest database on student achievement and utilizes this data to identify higher-performing schools and districts. Schools that receive the ERP Honor Roll distinction have demonstrated consistent high levels of student academic achievement, improvement in achievement levels over time, and a reduction in achievement gaps among student populations.

“The entire TOW team works collaboratively to meet the academic and social-emotional needs of all of our students,” said Top of the World Elementary School Principal Mike Conlon. “We intervene early to bring our struggling students up to grade-level and differentiate instruction to helps all students reach for the stars.”

“The Honor Roll is the only school recognition program in California based solely on objective achievement data,” said Marilyn Reznick, ERP’s board chair. “Schools don’t even know they’ve earned the honor until we tell them. Our goal is to guide other educators to data-informed best practices for raising student achievement.”

“Our students come to us with a wide variety of skills and experiences. The LBHS team has worked hard on focusing on relevancy and real-life application of learning for students,” said Laguna Beach High School Principal Dr. Jason Allemann. “This focus and drive to support every student, every day lends to an environment that fosters continuous improvement among our young adults regardless of their background.”

In California, the ERP Honor Roll is supported by numerous businesses and organizations, including the Campaign for Business and Education Excellence (CBEE) Macy’s, Enterprise Holding Inc., the Auto Club of Southern California and, Wells Fargo. A full list of ERP Honor Roll schools and districts can be found at www.edresults.org.