Class Notes

Laguna Beach Live! Awards Two Scholarships

Beach Live! presented two $1,000 scholarships to two deserving Laguna Beach High School students at the Senior Convocation on June 7. The two students were chosen from a group of seniors who applied and wrote essays telling of their interest in music and the paths that passion is taking. Both winners, Sydney Davison and Leonard Wallstein, have been involved in music from their earliest years. The two of them also collaborated during high school, playing together and writing music. Both affirmed that they would continue with their studies and musical endeavors. Davison will be attending the University of Wisconsin, Madison in the fall, while Leonard Wallstein will be taking a gap year before college.