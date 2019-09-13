Class Notes

Share this:

PTA to Hold First ‘Coffee Talk’ of the Year

The first PTA Coffee Talk of the year is set for Wednesday, Sept. 18, from 8:30-10:15 a.m. at City Hall, 505 Forest Avenue.

The PTA Coffee Talk: Back to School Report presentation by Superintendent Jason Viloria and district staff will update the community on the strengths of Laguna’s schools, progress that has been made and expectations for the future. The event will highlight key goals and initiatives for the 2019-2020 school year, including ongoing continuous improvement efforts, the goal to foster and sustain strong relationships, and the focus of “every student every day.”

Visit PTACoffeetalk.org to reserve a seat. The event is free to PTA members or a $10 donation.