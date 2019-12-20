Class Notes

Share this:

LBUSD Makes 10th Annual AP District Honor Roll

Laguna Beach Unified School District is one of 250 school districts in the U.S. and Canada being honored by the College Board with placement on the 10th Annual AP District Honor Roll. To be included on the 10th Annual Honor Roll, LBUSD had to increase the number of students participating in AP since 2017 while also increasing or maintaining the percentage of students earning AP Exam scores of 3 or higher.

“For years, our focus on relationships has included concerted efforts to work collaboratively district-wide to ensure that our instructional practices, K-12, are aligned so that students receive the instructional foundation they need to succeed in high school and beyond,” said Superintendent Jason Viloria. “I am proud to see an increase in student participation as a result of the ongoing efforts of staff to identify and support students who have not traditionally accessed AP courses.”

In 2019, more than 4,000 colleges and universities around the world received AP scores for college credit, advanced placement, or both, and/or consideration in the admissions process. Inclusion in the 10th Annual AP District Honor Roll is based on a review of three years of AP data, from 2017 to 2019, looking across 38 AP exams, including world language and culture. The following criteria were used:

Districts must:

Increase participation/access to AP by at least 4 percent in large districts, at least 6 percent in medium districts, and at least 11 percent in small districts

Increase or maintain the percentage of American Indian/Alaska Native, Black/African American, Hispanic/Latino, and Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander students taking exams

Increase or maintain the percentage of American Indian/Alaska Native, Black/African American, Hispanic/Latino, and Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander students scoring 3+ on at least one AP Exam

Improve or maintain performance levels when comparing the 2018 percentage of students scoring a 3 or higher to the 2016 percentage, unless the district has already attained a performance level at which more than 70 percent of its AP students earn a 3 or higher

The complete 10th Annual AP District Honor Roll can be found at apcentral.collegeboard.org/about-ap/awards/district-honor-roll.