Class Notes

Thurston Students Participate in Kindness Challenge

At Catch Surf’s headquarters in San Clemente on Jan. 20, Kalani Robb and Johnny Redmond came out to show their support of Thurston Middle School’s Kindness Challenge, telling sixth-grader Brody Azadian and his brother, Ashton Azadian (TMS 2019 alumnus), that kindness is the key to being surf champs.

Robb and Redmond donated two Odysea surfboards and stickers to give to Thurston PTA as prizes for the Kindness Challenge. They said Catch Surf looks forward to continuing its support for Thurston’s students and “little shredders.”

There are 16 days left of the Kindness Challenge, which ends Feb. 8. More than $3,545 has been raised of the $33,000 goal, and there have been 62 acts of kindness performed of the 1,000 goal.

This is Thurston PTA’s biggest fundraiser for the school year. During the fundraiser, students ask friends and family for donations via the online Raise Craze platform while paying it forward serving others.