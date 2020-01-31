Class Notes

Share this:

El Morro Students Give Back

El Morro students came together Sunday to sell lemonade and baked goods to raise more than $1,000 for the PTA’s first Giving Program project—WIRES (New South Wales Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service). WIRES has been caring for wildlife in Australia for more than 30 years and is the largest rescue organization in Australia, according to the group’s website.

It’s estimated by scientists that the hundreds of wildfires have impacted hundreds of millions of animals, including the koala. Over the next two weeks, El Morro kids will be collecting money to donate to WIRES to help them with their rescue and rehabilitation efforts. Kids are being challenged to bring in change to donate and to come up with creative ways to earn money for the cause.