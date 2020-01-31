Class Notes

El Morro Students Give Back

El Morro students came together Sunday to sell lemonade and baked goods to raise more than $1,000 for the PTA’s first Giving Program project—WIRES (New South Wales Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service). WIRES has been caring for wildlife in Australia for more than 30 years and is the largest rescue organization in Australia, according to the group’s website.

El Morro students Rainy Wyman, Jacob Cornell and Pablo Bianchi sell lemonade and baked goods to raise money for WIRES (New South Wales Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Services). WIRES is helping rescue and rehabilitate animals, such as koalas, impacted by the devastating fires in Australia. Photo by Michelle Cornell

It’s estimated by scientists that the hundreds of wildfires have impacted hundreds of millions of animals, including the koala. Over the next two weeks, El Morro kids will be collecting money to donate to WIRES to help them with their rescue and rehabilitation efforts. Kids are being challenged to bring in change to donate and to come up with creative ways to earn money for the cause.

: Ella Black and Rainy Wyman sell lemonade in the stands at Guyer Field at Sunday’s youth football games. A group of El Morro students raised more than $1,000 from sales of lemonade and baked goods as part of the PTA Giving Program to benefit WIRES (New South Wales Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Services). Photo by Liz Black
