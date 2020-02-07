Class Notes

Share this:

SchoolPower to Host Dinner Dance Benefiting Students

SchoolPower, Laguna Beach’s Education Foundation, will host its 35th Annual Dinner Dance and auction at Montage Laguna Beach on Saturday, Feb. 8.

More than 300 community members will come together with a goal to raise over $300,000 to enhance the educational experience of students at Laguna Beach’s four public schools. This year’s theme, ​Shine​, spotlights the work educators do to ensure Laguna students ​are engaged in real-life problem solving to prepare them for the world ahead.

The event’s online silent auction will include a range of products and unique experiences donated by local businesses and families, and for the first time, grant requests directly from Laguna Beach teachers, counselors and coaches. These grants include equipment for the El Morro kindergarten playground, English and foreign language classroom libraries, magnet kits for elementary STEM labs, training clinics and equipment for LBHS sports including golf, lacrosse, cross country, track, and swim teams, and lunchtime student support workshops at Thurston Middle School. Anyone, attending the event or not, can participate in the auction by texting “schoolpower” to 243725, where they can sign in to bid on items including jewelry from Fredric H. Rubel, glamping at Zion National Park, and fourth row Clippers tickets, as well as donate directly to help fund teacher grants.

During the live auction, event attendees have the opportunity to win packages including a week in a villa in Puerto Vallarta, a private party for 50 guests at The Wine Gallery, and a front-row family experience at Angels Stadium. Attendees also will be encouraged to raise their paddles to fund the yearly Fund-a-Need initiative, “Future Ready,” which supports the Digital Literacy and the Authentic Exploratory Research programs, as well as a “MegaGrant” for an inquiry-based project that will introduce high school ​students to important local and global environmental issues.

Event tickets can be purchased online at lbschoolpower.org/rsvp. For more info, visit ​lbschoolpower.org/dinner-dance.

School District Presents Dr. Marc Brackett

On Thursday, March 12, the Laguna Beach Unified School District (LBUSD) invites the community to “LBUSD Presents: Dr. Marc Brackett” at the Laguna Beach High School Artists Theatre. The parent education event will feature a keynote presentation from Dr. Marc Brackett, Founding Director of the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence and author of “Permission to Feel: Unlocking the Power of Emotions to Help Our Kids, Ourselves, and Our Society Thrive.”

In his 25 years as an emotion scientist, Brackett has focused on the role of emotions and emotional intelligence in learning, decision making, creativity, relationships, health, and performance. Research shows that American youths have stress levels that surpass those of adults. Brackett’s presentation to LBUSD families will focus on strategies and skills for understanding and mastering emotions so that they help, rather than hinder success and well-being.

“A critical foundation for student health and well-being requires all of us to understand and leverage the power of emotional and social skills to support students to thrive in school and in life,” said LBUSD Director of Social Emotional Support Dr. Michael Keller. “Dr. Brackett is at the cutting edge of science and intervention and we are excited to have him share tools and strategies to enhance students’ emotional intelligence,” he concluded.

One of the pillars of Brackett’s approach is the necessary collaboration that comes from parents, students, teachers, and leaders in prioritizing emotion in their conversations and behaviors.

“LBUSD Presents: Dr. Marc Brackett” will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. at 625 Park Avenue in Laguna Beach. Light refreshments will be served beginning at 5:30 p.m. and the presentation will begin at 6 p.m. Childcare will be available for children in grades TK-5. To reserve your seat and to learn more about this upcoming event, visit lbusd.org/lbusdpresents.