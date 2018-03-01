Club Awards Youths of the Year
Lily Alvarado, Elise Shultz and Zoey Creager were recognized as youths of the year by the Boys and Girls Club at its recent awards ceremony.
Teen youth of the year went to Enrique Palacios, who will go on to compete against other outstanding youth in Orange County, with hopes of advancing regionally and potentially nationally.
Review on Second Unit Regulations Planned
Laguna Beach City Council will hold a public hearing to consider a draft accessory dwelling unit ordinance on Tuesday, March 6, during a 6 p.m. meeting in City Council Chambers.
Revisions to city regulations began last July in order to comply with state mandated law, requiring cities to remove some development barriers under certain conditions to encourage development of affordable housing. These include waivers related to parking requirements, water and sewage connection fees, and exceptions for fire sprinkler requirements.
Leafing Out for Arbor Day
The city of Laguna Beach marks Arbor Day by planting a Torrey pine in Jahraus Park on Wednesday, March 7, part of an effort to win the designation as a Tree City USA.
The 3 p.m. event includes live music, contests, composting advice, plant giveaways and crafts. The pine replaces a specimen felled during a recent storm.
The Arbor Day effort is led by several local organizations, including the Garden Club, and residents Greg and Barbara MacGillivray, who donated funds toward a city tree fund and hope to spur a reforesting initiative.
Living and Loving Together, a Look at an Unusual Marriage
Join Rayna Hamre for a look into the union of scientist and agnostic Charles Darwin to Emma Wedgwood, a devout Christian Unitarian at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Laguna Beach on Sunday, March 4, at 10:30 a.m.
Hamre, an intern minister of the Unitarian Universalist Church in Anaheim, will discuss learning from our differences at the 10:30 a.m. service at 429 Cypress Dr. She is theology student.
Businesses Offer Awards for Contest Winners
Prizes await the winners of this year’s Laguna Bluebelt Photo Contest, which opens for entries on Tuesday, March 6.
Photos must feature images taken over the past year within the citywide Laguna Bluebelt Marine Protected Areas and may capture scenes from above the coast, at the beach or under the ocean. Prizes include hotel stays, tours and other local amusements.
Submit photos to lagunabluebelt.org.
Join A Discussion About Social Media
A talk about the impact of social media, sponsored by the Laguna Interfaith Council, will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 8, at the Susi Q Community Center, 380 Third St.
Robin Theiss, humanities teacher at the Waldorf School of Orange County, will facilitate the free event. RSVP to [email protected]
Whale Entanglements Return to the Spotlight
Justin Viezbicke, coordinator for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s California Stranding Network, will speak about the whale entanglement response team at 10 a.m. on Sunday, March 11, at Harpoon Henry’s, 24555 St. of the Golden Lantern, in Dana Point.
Recently, the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach, part of the whale entanglement team, received a $1,078 check from Steve O’Toole, president of American Cetacean Society Orange County.