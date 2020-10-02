Coast Film Festival returns for second year

Share this:

Coast Film Festival (CFF) announces their second annual adventure and outdoor-lifestyle film festival will take place Nov. 12-22. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, CFF will be presented primarily online and feature more than 40 adventure and environmental documentary films, exclusive Q&As with directors, professional athletes, and industry experts, allowing fans to watch safely from the comfort of their homes. Additionally, depending on COVID-19 safety guidance, organizers are planning to host live events at The Ranch in Laguna Beach. The online programming will be accessed through an easy-to-use

digital platform built into the CFF website.

“The films and stories we will share highlight the passion and indomitable human spirit that exists in our culture, while also touching on important topics such as climate change, social justice and the healing power of nature,” said Ben Warner Co-Founder and Executive Director of Coast Film Festival. “Even though we are constrained to producing most of the festival in a digital format, we are excited to deliver a world-class online experience that is inspirational and entertaining for all ages.”

Tickets go on sale in early October and prices range from $15 per film block, $75 for a family pass, and $150 for a VIP pass. A detailed schedule and program will be released in the coming weeks. By purchasing tickets or a pass, you will not only receive access to great entertainment, you will be supporting a vision for the festival to grow into the future as an annual community event.

Last year, CFF’s inaugural event drew close to 3,000 film and art fans to multiple venues throughout the city, including athlete-activist presentations to students at the Laguna Beach schools. Highlights included local filmmaker Greg MacGillivray’s “National Parks Adventure,” Audience Choice Award recipient Transformed: Return to Sawubona,” and the west coast premiere of Teton Gravity Research’s “Fire on the Mountain,” a collaboration with the Grateful Dead featuring the acts music as the soundtrack.

“Films bring people together,” says Warner. “Whether it’s to learn about cultures from far-away places or people with interesting lives doing insane things, we are curious and are drawn to great stories like a campfire on a cold night. This year, while we’re constrained from being able to group together, we hope that our programs will help bring together the community, families and friends (in small groups) to watch and discuss the films in our program.”

CFF is a member of 1% for the Planet, and pledges 1% of its sales towards

environmental protection. Screenings, original programming and special events will be streamed through www.coastfilmfestival.com. For more information, direct questions to [email protected].

