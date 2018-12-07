‘Coastline to Canyon’ Mural Dedication This Sunday

Share this:

Neighborhood Church in Laguna Beach invites the public to a mural dedication ceremony Sunday, Dec. 9, at noon. The mosaic, titled “Coastline to Canyon,” fronts Glenneyre Avenue at Saint Ann’s Drive.

“More than 700 people participated in the Festival of Mosaics program,” said artist Mike Tauber, program coordinator. Activities included tile glazing workshops with LOCA Arts Education at Laguna Art Museum, LOCA annual meeting, and at Festival of Arts Pageant of the Monsters. “We also did color picking, tile cracking, and puzzle making workshops at the church campus,” Tauber added. “Lastly, the public came and installed the mosaics over several weekends in November.”

The project was supported by donations from Mark Porterfield, Steve Chadima, and others. “We are grateful to our many volunteers, donors, and everyone who contributed to the making of this beautiful public art work,” said Pastor Rodrick Echols.

Visitors attending the dedication may arrive early to enjoy a service at 10 a.m. in the Sanctuary, located at 340 Saint Ann’s Drive. Free parking is available by entering from Glenneyre.

For more information, visit NCCLaguna.org or call 949-494-8061.