Common Sense

Keep an Open Mind

Art by its nature is subjective. In 1874, the Salon de Paris, the arbiter of good taste, culture and fine art, refused entry to Monet, Cezanne, Degas, Renoir, Sisley, and Pissarro, among others, to their exposition. Forced to hold their own art show to sell their paintings, they were mocked by the critics calling them the “derogatory” term, “Impressionists.” Today, we consider them among the finest artists to have ever created. But subjectively, the Salon hated them.

So how have we gotten to where we are with the Village Entrance art and so many people subjectively hating it? It was a process, one that the City Council directed, participated in and approved. According to the current Cultural Arts Plan, section 2.1 states, “Provide more easily accessible, informal and year-round arts activities downtown and in the community.” Section 2.2.1 states, “Explore development of a new, multiuse and flexible facility, with performance and exhibit capability, classroom and studio spaces, an outdoor plaza venue.” In response to this, on April 17, 2018, the City Council approved this concept and site for Art in Public Places at the Village Entrance from the Arts Commission. A subcommittee of then Mayor Boyd, current Mayor Whalen, Arts Commissioners Ervin and Schwerner and Planning Commissioner Whitin, was formed to narrow down the recommended internationally renowned artists to one and review design guidelines. They picked Marc Fornes. The direction given was to develop a proposal for a pavilion-style space that would be a focal meeting space, a piazza where people could gather and a canopied space where small arts events could occur. It was never a statue, never a “piece of art” but to create a major impact for public art.

On March 19, 2019, City Council approved $25,000 for Marc Fornes to develop proposals for the Village Entrance Art. He did exactly what the direction given asked. Then the public saw the design and I believe didn’t really understand the purpose that the artist was given. And here we are today.

A little background on the Arts Commission. Critics say they have no artists or art qualifications. Yet it is City Council who appoints them (seven and an alternate) based on applications. Funding is not from taxpayers but from hotel guests from the BID tax, private donations, and the Art-in-Lieu fund paid by developers in lieu of installing public art. They use many methods to solicit art—Call for Design, Request for Qualifications and an invitational method for larger scale projects. Bi-monthly meetings are public in Council chambers. Anyone can see what they are proposing and discussing and the charge that they did this in darkness is not true.

Back to subjectivity in art and the Village Entrance art. I know many people dislike this concept and the execution. They like the park that is currently there and don’t want it to change. Oh, maybe a piece of art, a sculpture that blends in with the surrounding canyon would be OK. I do agree that the city somehow missed the fact that the trees and landscaping there now would be removed when a “pavilion” was put there. Maybe the snake bike rack would have to be moved. How that wasn’t coordinated with the city’s plans to have an installation there is a good question to ask. But, given that what I have laid out was the process, the city should have communicated that the current design was temporary to the public and to the Public Works Department. So, a huge waste of money and time.

How do we move forward? The artist is coming back with a scaled down version, but the people who hate it will probably still hate it based on the comments I’ve heard about Disneyland, mushrooms, and Alice in Wonderland. I happen to like the artist and the piece. But I also want the residents to be excited about our Village Entrance and not be ashamed of it. Or mock it. Or be unhappy when they drive into our wonderful art-filled town. Does anyone have a solution?

I spoke with a local artist about the current City Hall art. He loves it. I hate it. I loved what was there before. He hated it. But that’s what makes art, art. It made both of us stop, look and think about what the pieces were saying and how we felt about them. Is there a way that the people who subjectively hate it could grow to love it? Think of the Impressionists.

Michèle Monda has lived in Laguna Beach for 15 years with her husband, Emil, and three sons. She is secretary of Laguna Beach Republicans and treasurer of Laguna Beach Sister Cities.