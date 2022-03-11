Community Art Project, LCAD partner on new public mural

Community Art Project (CAP) is working with artist Timothy Robert Smith on a colorful mural at 328 Glenneyre St., at the corner of Mermaid Street.

The installation of “Ripple Effect” started Monday and is expected to be completed by March 14. A dedication date is yet to be announced.

To avoid occupying parking spaces in a city parking lot, Smith painted the mural on canvas sections offsite. The Festival of Arts allowed Smith to use workspace on its grounds last fall until Smith started teaching a mural class in January at the Laguna College of Art + Design (LCAD). The mural canvas sections were completed on the LCAD campus with the help of 13 student muralists.

“CAP is grateful for the support of the Miller family, owners of the building, the Arts Commission, neighbor businesses Broadway by Amar Santana and Harley Restaurant,” CAP treasurer Faye Baglin said in a press release.

The project was made possible by funding from fees paid by Laguna Beach hotel visitors and donations from CAP members.