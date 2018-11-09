Community Art Project Presents ‘Naturescape’

Share this:

Enjoy a free discussion on Saturday, Nov. 10 from 12-1 p.m. with some of the artists participating in CAP’s “Naturescape,” and see who has won the Peoples’ Choice award and two other awards. This event will be moderated by Jonathan Burke, President of Laguna College of Art + Design, and Bryan Heggie, Manager of LCAD Gallery.

Learn what it is that captures the artists’ attention and sparks their creative juices, the stories behind some of the pieces, and possibly some of the secrets of their techniques. The theme may be “nature,” but the subjects and perspectives are not just plants, sky and land. LCAD students, alumni and staff are the participants in this eclectic exhibit and artists’ conversation.

The winners of the Peoples’ Choice award and two awards from LCAD judges will be announced during this event. These cash awards have been funded by a grant from the Festival of Arts Foundation.

The exhibit and event are located at the CAP Gallery, 260 Ocean Avenue, second floor of the Wells Fargo Building. The exhibit runs through Jan. 31, 2019.