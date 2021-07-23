Community Art Project presents “Summer Lift” at City Hall

Seven California artists will exhibit their work from travels to near and far locations during Community Art Project’s latest show “Summer Lift” at Laguna Beach City Hall through Aug. 7.

“‘Summer Lift’ is a celebration of the ability to once more travel the globe, seeing the many exciting scenes to be found. The exhibit is an acknowledgment of sights that we’ve all been missing for so many months due to the restrictions,”

The participating artists include Ron Azevedo, Mike Ishikawa, Russell Pierce, Troy Poeschl, Mitch Ridder, Veronica Schmitt, and Cheyne Walls.

Community Art Project’s mission is to increase the visibility and appreciation of Art and serve as a catalyst for art education. The local nonprofit also coordinates a gallery on the second floor of the Wells Fargo Building, 260 Ocean Ave. The CAP Gallery is a unique space for juried, solo and retrospective exhibitions.

Visit caplaguna.org for information about ongoing or upcoming exhibits, to added to their email list or to become a member.