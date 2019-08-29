Community Development Director Announces Retirement

Share this:

The City of Laguna Beach has started a comprehensive search for a Director of Community Development as current Director Greg Pfost recently announced his upcoming retirement. Pfost has been the city’s Community Development Director for the past five years and intends to officially retire effective July 3, 2020, ending a 30-year plus career in planning, development and architecture.

As Community Development Director, Pfost provided strategic management and oversight for all department services including planning, zoning, land development, building and permitting, code compliance and historic preservation. He was also responsible for working on large-scale and advanced planning projects such as updates to the city’s General Plan, Downtown Specific Plan, the Landscape and Scenic Highways Element and continuous work with the California Coastal Commission.

“Greg has a gift for seeing the big-picture, and provided strategic focus, vision and goals for the City that will continue to guide our development and future growth for years to come,” said Laguna Beach City Manager John Pietig. “His forward-thinking and calm leadership throughout all aspects of this complex position will be greatly missed.”

City officials said a comprehensive search for Pfost’s replacement will start immediately, with a goal of having the city’s next Director of Community Development identified by January 2020. This will allow for a smooth transition period and for Pfost to continue work on several large Community Development projects and initiatives, like the Downtown Specific Plan, Historic Preservation Ordinance updates, Short-Term Lodging, and Coastal Major Remodel/Bluff-Top Setback requirements before retirement.

“It has been a privilege to serve such an engaged, passionate community, where people really care about the future of their city,” Pfost said. “When I came to this organization five years ago, I found a team that was in transition, and over the years have been fortunate to develop a relatively new team with a strong commitment to improving the quality of life for our residents. I leave knowing that commitment is stronger than ever.”

Before joining the City of Laguna Beach, Pfost was the former Deputy Community Development Director for the City of Rancho Palos Verdes. He holds a master’s degree in Public Administration and a Bachelor of Science degree in Urban Planning.