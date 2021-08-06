Community invited to Laguna Beach Democratic Club picnic

Laguna Beach Democratic Club (LBDC) has invited the community to a picnic at Bluebird Park, 798 Bluebird Canyon Drive, at 12 p.m. on Aug. 29.

There will be hot dogs and sides with a veggie option, other kid- and adult-friendly treats and free beverages, as well as recorded music.

Democratic Orange County elected officials and candidates will be on hand for casual conversations with attendees.

The cost of the event is $20 per person to cover expenses and a small donation to the LBDC. Those wanting to attend the picnic can purchase picnic tickets at thelbdems.com. The Club asks for all attendees to be vaccinated.

“We are thrilled to be able to gather in person after a year hiatus on our annual picnic,” Club President Gwen McNallan said in a press release. “It’s a great chance for constituents to enjoy talking with our Democratic officials and candidates, and to simply enjoy socializing again in an outdoor setting.

The Laguna Beach Democratic Club celebrating its 75th year supporting Democratic candidates, causes, and values.