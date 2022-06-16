Costa Mesa man arrested on suspicion of drugging, raping child

A 27-year-old Costa Mesa man suspected of drugging and raping a child under the age of 14 was arrested by Laguna Beach police Tuesday.

Laguna Beach officers executed an arrest warrant at 8:28 a.m. in the 14500 block of Newport Avenue in Tustin. Hector Beltran, 27, of Costa Mesa was arrested on suspicion of felony rape of a drugged victim and felony lewd or lascivious act with a child under 14 years old, police records show.

“This case is still under investigation and there are no releasable details at this time,” Lt. Cornelius Ashton, a department spokesperson, wrote in an email Thursday.

A Laguna Beach city spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to an inquiry asking whether the victim is a Laguna Beach resident.

Beltran was released from custody at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana on Wednesday after posting a $100,000 bond, said Sgt. Todd Hylton, a spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. His listed occupation is hygenist.

Beltran has a lengthy rap sheet involving drugs in Orange County, according to court records.

In August 2021, Beltran pled guilty to misdemeanor transportation or sale of cannabis and controlled substance possession. He remains under one year of informal probation for those charges, court records show.

He was also arrested in April 2019 on suspicion of misdemeanor methamphetamine possession. The charge was dismissed later that year, according to court records.

In 2014, Beltran was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of concentrated cannabis. That case was also dismissed after he agreed to enter a drug treatment program for 18 months, court records show.

Prosecutors had not filed charges in the case on Thursday. An Orange County District Attorney spokesperson was looking into the potential prison sentence Beltran faces if convicted on all charges.