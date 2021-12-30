Cottie Petrie-Norris to seek re-election in neighboring assembly district

Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Laguna Beach) says she’ll move out of town to seek reelection to the state legislature in a newly-drawn assembly district.

The 74th Assembly District now leans Republican, running along Orange County’s coast from Three Arch Bay to Seal Beach and inland through Laguna Hills and Lake Forest.

”The Citizens Redistricting Commission made significant changes to Orange County’s legislative maps,” Petrie-Norris said in a statement. “In keeping with their mission, the commission didn’t use the residency of incumbents as a factor in deciding what the new maps would look like. Serving the communities of my current district, which includes Laguna Beach, over the past three years has been one of the great honors of my life.”

Petrie-Norris added that she’s excited to represent Assembly District 73, which encompasses around 60% of her current seat. This district includes Irvine, Costa Mesa, and Tustin.

Newport Beach councilmember and former mayor Diane Dixon in the 74th Assembly District. In 2020, Dixon was endorsed by the Republican Party of Orange County in her unsuccessful bid to unseat Petrie-Norris.