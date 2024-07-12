Council candidate Judie Mancuso runs on environmentally conscious platform

A self-described “true environmentalist,” 30-year Laguna Beach resident Judie Mancuso has entered the city council candidacy ring for the third time.

Already a few months into her campaign, Mancuso is running on a platform focused on public health and safety, environmental stewardship, climate resiliency and sustainability, community-led government, small business advocacy and animal rights.

Mancuso, who spent five years as vice chair of the Laguna Beach Environmental Sustainability Committee and is the current acting chair, said the Laguna public can trust her to be “on the right side of every environmental issue.”

“I am willing to take on issues others may be afraid to tackle, but that Lagunans want to see addressed,” she said. “Having a champion for animals, people and the planet on the council would benefit everyone. I am also a proponent of fiscal responsibility and accountability. That’s a profile we need on our city council.”

Mancuso previously ran for a council seat in 2016 and 2018 and said she’s dismayed that little progress has been made since, especially when it comes to traffic and tourism.

“Livability and affordability are still top-of-mind for so many voters I speak with,” Mancuso said. “Community members also continue to want greater transparency and accountability. They want to feel like they are being consulted on big decisions, which isn’t always the case today. Very little progress has been made on infrastructure modernization. We need council members willing to take on the less glamourous issues and identify preventative measures that will avoid catastrophes down the road that could be devastating for residents and businesses as well as our wildlife and city finances.”

For that reason, Mancuso said that, if elected, one of her main priorities will be public health and safety, focusing on ocean health and water quality.

“Our city has spilled 2.7 million gallons of sewage since 2007,” Mancuso said. “Funds are being allocated to maintenance and upgrades, but many are wondering if it isn’t too little, too late. The experts I have spoken with have serious questions about whether Laguna should be running its own sewer district. That’s something that needs to be debated openly, with guidance from experts, not politicians.”

Mancuso started full-time legislative advocacy work in 2007 when she founded her nonprofit, Social Compassion in Legislation (SCIL).

The animal advocacy nonprofit was behind the law removing puppy mills from California pet shops and prohibiting the use of wild animals in circuses.

The nonprofit also sponsored a bill allowing pet owners to dine with their pets on restaurant patios.

“Passed in 2014, that law is still hugely popular today, though not many people know it was the brainchild of my nonprofit,” Mancuso said. “It was so popular I was asked to get one passed in New York as well, which I did in 2015. As far as I know, no one else in the race has successfully gone up against special interests like I have. That includes standing up to the biggest corporations in America to get them to stop needlessly torturing animals to make beauty products. Even my setbacks have made me a more effective and strategic leader and taught me vital lessons that I carry with me into my work and personal life.”

Mancuso’s next campaign event will be a Happy Hour hosted by Laguna residents and Citizens’ Climate Lobby members Sue and Gary Stewart. The event will take place at the Stewart’s home on July 19 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Another event hosted by Charlotte Masarik, a Laguna Bluebelt coalition board member, is in its planning stages.

Visit judiemancuso.com to sign up for updates on future events and opportunities or to register to host a meet-and-greet.

Laguna Beach’s general municipal election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5, to elect two city council members, the city clerk and city treasurer. All positions will hold a full term of four years.

The nomination period for these offices begins on Monday, July 15 and closes on Friday, Aug. 9, at 5 p.m. Council members George Weiss and Bob Whalen, as well as city treasurer Laura Parisi and city clerk Ann Marie McKay, are up for reelection.

As of press time, only Mancuso and Hallie Jones, the executive vice president and chief program officer at Crystal Cove Conservancy have officially announced their bids for city council.