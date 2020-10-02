Council Candidates Confront High-Priority Topics at Oct. 5 Forum

Share this:

Wild-fire protection, ocean water quality, the impact of tourists and public participation in land-use decisions are the focus of the South Laguna Civic Association’s forum for city council candidates on Monday, Oct. 5.

All voters in Laguna Beach are invited to watch the discussion online by joining the 6 p.m. session at: https://zoom.us/j/92432403894.

The two Laguna Beach City Council incumbents, Bob Whalen and Steve Dicterow, as well as three challengers, Ruben Flores, Larry Nokes and George Weiss, have all agreed to participate. Candidates for city treasurer and clerk have also agreed to brief presentations, said Scott Sebastian, the SCLA secretary and forum organizer.

James Henry, SLCA second vice president, will moderate the online forum. The public can review the topics and questions submitted to the candidates in advance at the association’s website, www.Southlaguna.org.

The queries for the candidates are mostly specific to South Laguna, though the issues they raise are relevant to the whole town, Sebastian said.

Henry will not attempt to field questions from the public as the forum is underway, Sebastian said. Even so, he invites those who watch to send their questions and comments to the group’s website, where the forum will be archived.

