Council candidates scheduled for art-focused forum

By
Daniel Langhorne
-
0
138
Share this:

The Laguna Beach Arts Alliance (LBAA) will hold a candidate forum at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26 via Zoom. The public is encouraged to attend.

All city council candidates have been invited: Mayor Pro Tem Steve Dicterow, Ruben Flores, Larry Nokes, George Weiss, and Mayor Bob Whalen. 

The discussion will be moderated by former Mayor Jane Egly and is generously hosted by the Laguna Playhouse. LBAA has prepared a series of questions that address the arts in Laguna Beach on topics that range from the need for performance space to parking in the Arts District.

The arts community is encouraged to participate and show their support for the arts, which is responsible for generating substantial city revenue. The Zoom link will be available at lagunabeacharts.org and lagunaplayhouse.com.

The LBAA was established in 2002 as the result of a partnership among more than 20 Laguna Beach organizations.

Share this:
Firebrand Media LLC wants comments that advance the discussion, and we need your help to accomplish this mission. Debate and disagreement are welcomed on our platforms but do it with respect. We won't censor comments we disagree with. Viewpoints from across the political spectrum are welcome here. While everyone is entitled to their opinion, our community is not obliged to host all comments shared on its website or social media pages, including:
  • Hate speech that is racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic slurs, or calls for violence against a particular type of person.
  • Obscenity and excessive cursing.
  • Libelous language, whether or not the writer knows what they're saying is false.
We require users to provide their true full name, including first and last names, as a condition for comments. We reserve the right to change this policy based on future developments.

Scroll down to comment on this post.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here