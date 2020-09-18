Council candidates scheduled for art-focused forum

Share this:

The Laguna Beach Arts Alliance (LBAA) will hold a candidate forum at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26 via Zoom. The public is encouraged to attend.

All city council candidates have been invited: Mayor Pro Tem Steve Dicterow, Ruben Flores, Larry Nokes, George Weiss, and Mayor Bob Whalen.

The discussion will be moderated by former Mayor Jane Egly and is generously hosted by the Laguna Playhouse. LBAA has prepared a series of questions that address the arts in Laguna Beach on topics that range from the need for performance space to parking in the Arts District.

The arts community is encouraged to participate and show their support for the arts, which is responsible for generating substantial city revenue. The Zoom link will be available at lagunabeacharts.org and lagunaplayhouse.com.

The LBAA was established in 2002 as the result of a partnership among more than 20 Laguna Beach organizations.

