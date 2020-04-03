County: Laguna Beach Has 29 Residents Who Tested Positive For COVID-19

Share this:

Laguna Beach has 29 residents who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, Orange County health officials reported Friday.

The latest tally represents a nearly 32% increase in reported cases over five days. The Orange County Health Care Agency reported 22 cases of coronavirus in Laguna Beach on Monday in its first round of city-specific data that included municipalities with populations less than 25,000 residents.

Dana Point, a city of more than 34,000 people, has 11 residents with reported cases of the coronavirus. Seal Beach, a city with a population of just over 25,000, has only two reported cases.

Newport Beach, home to more 87,000 residents, has 67 residents who tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday.

As a whole, Orange County has 711 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, county health officials reported Friday. Of the 103 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, 44 are being treated in intensive care units.

This story is developing and will be updated as necessary.