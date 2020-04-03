County: Laguna Beach Has 29 Residents Who Tested Positive For COVID-19

Daniel Langhorne
City beaches, parks, athletic fields, and trailheads are closed due to the coronavirus. Photo by Daniel Langhorne

Laguna Beach has 29 residents who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, Orange County health officials reported Friday.

The latest tally represents a nearly 32% increase in reported cases over five days. The Orange County Health Care Agency reported 22 cases of coronavirus in Laguna Beach on Monday in its first round of city-specific data that included municipalities with populations less than 25,000 residents.

Dana Point, a city of more than 34,000 people, has 11 residents with reported cases of the coronavirus. Seal Beach, a city with a population of just over 25,000, has only two reported cases.

Newport Beach, home to more 87,000 residents, has 67 residents who tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday.

As a whole, Orange County has 711 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, county health officials reported Friday. Of the 103 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, 44 are being treated in intensive care units.

This story is developing and will be updated as necessary.

