Court Rules Laguna Erred in Ranch Permit
An Orange County Superior Court judge ruled the city of Laguna Beach acted unlawfully in allowing the owners of the Ranch golf resort in Aliso Canyon to transform a derelict girl scout camp into an outdoor event center without environmental review.
Superior Court Judge William D. Claster ordered the city of Laguna Beach to void its determination that a section of the resort known as Scout Camp was excused from complying with the California Environmental Quality Act, which requires an assessment of impact prior to development. Such an order could require the city to revisit its development approval for Scout Camp, possibly requiring an environmental assessment open to public scrutiny and options to mitigate impact.
Claster, in a decision issued Tuesday, March 20, also mandated that the city reconsider its process of exempting from environmental assessment any unfinished development within the 84-acre enclave.
That portion of the ruling appears moot as the owner says no other plans are pending.
Since changing hands in 2013, the run-down property has undergone considerable renovation, including the addition of a spa and the reconfiguring of guest rooms and the restaurant banquet space. A nine-hole golf course separates the 97 remodeled hotel rooms from Scout Camp, which operates as a venue in daylight hours and hosts 40 campers at a time in a partnership with the Ocean Institute in Dana Point. The project received unanimous approvals in 2014 from the City Council and Planning Commission. No formal environmental impact report was required.
City Attorney Phil Kohn said discussions have yet to take place over whether to appeal the ruling, which only partly favored the plaintiff, Laguna Beach resident Mark Fudge. “The city will have to review the decision and its options,” City Manager John Pietig said.
Fudge owns a historic home that overlooks Aliso Canyon and has developed a reputation for contesting the city’s land use decisions, many involving CEQA. His attorney said he could not be reached for comment.
The most recent suit, filed in Orange County Superior Court in 2016, comes a year after Fudge lost another legal battle contesting the state Coastal Commission’s 9-1 vote to green-light renovations on the property with certain conditions.
“While the bulk of the ruling was in our favor, the court appears to have questions about very limited elements of the City’s procedural review process as it relates to the Scout Camp,” said Ranch principal Mark Christy. “Challenging technicalities is par for his course as he has challenged the validity of several City hearings, Design Review meetings and many other projects completely unrelated to ours. Everyone has to have a purpose I suppose.”
The judge ordered Fudge’s attorney to submit a proposed judgment. At a future hearing, he will determine the possible recovery of attorney’s fees.
In its filing, the city’s attorney argued that a conditional use permit for the project was approved lawfully and qualified for an environmental exemption because it would result in negligible expansion of use.
Once known as Elizabeth Dolph Scout Camp, the area shaded by a eucalyptus grove was transferred to the YMCA in 1967, but fell into disrepair in the ‘70s. In recent decades, it was used as a dumping ground, the ruling says.
Under Christy’s tenure, debris and trash were removed, a pathway and concrete pad installed, and an orchard planted. The venue was used for fundraisers and weddings, though Coastal Commission-imposed sound and time limitations now constrain its use.
Steven Kaufmann, an attorney representing the Ranch’s legal entity, Laguna Beach Golf and Bungalow Village LLC, said in a Feb. 23 filing that arguments raised in Fudge’s lawsuit are frivolous. He pointed out that Fudge’s appeal of the city’s decisions were considered and rejected by the Coastal Commission, which set its own conditions, and that they, too, have been upheld.
“However the dust settles, any usage limitations for Scout Camp will not affect the general operations of The Ranch as events of all types and sizes have continuously occurred indoors and outdoors on the other 85-acres since 1950 and will continue to do so. It would just be tragic to lose the ability to show these kids the wonders of camping in this beautiful little setting,” Christy said.
The Ranch has done our lovely city wrong. Circumventing rules and zoning is not the only cause for a pause. Where is the dedicated PATH the Ranch promised to link Aliso Wood Canyon to the Aliso Creek beach?
And Ranch officials don’t give a daft reply that you’re concerned about golf balls hitting pedestrians and bicyclists….surely living up to your promise of a dedicated path is safer for walkers, hikers and bikes than being on PCH.
The food is mediocre and service horrible too, but i digress….
No good deed….
For over three years, a very small contentious group has seemingly set out to undermine the efforts to restore and preserve The Ranch at Laguna Beach. The transformation of an outdated hotel and restaurant into a world class destination has been an arduous task, primarily because of delays and legal proceedings that threatened to derail the project. Well, that train has left…. and like most, we’re ecstatic and grateful. The technicalities that have surfaced again have been addressed numerous times as mentioned in this article.
In the short time that Mark Christy and his management team have operated the property, it has become the jewel that everyone knew it could be. The Ranch at Laguna Beach is the only “Geo Certified” golf course in California. This is the highest international accreditation for environmentally responsible golf operations.
The Ranch is also the only National Geographic Unique Lodge in California (one of fewer than 60 in the world) as certified by National Geographic, recognizing environmental stewardship and experiential operation.
There have been countless events, musical performances, weddings, fund raisers, and meetings taking place at this tranquil spot right here in town. New organic jobs have been created and locals likely see “guests” visiting their stores and boutiques.
The “Scout Camp” area of the Ranch was literally a dumpsite for the golf course. The approximately 2 acre, Coastal Commission approved parcel, is now a beautiful setting utilized as a camp for kids, as well as a daytime event area. Kids are introduced to oceanography in coordination with The Ocean Institute of Dana Point, as well as various educational nature classes. In addition, there is a very large organic vegetable garden that is managed by The Ecology Center of San Juan Capistrano.
To be clear, The Ranch never promised to build a bike trail, but they have contributed $250,000 to help facilitate its design and construction. By virtue of the coastal commission approval of the project , The Ranch is not involved in the actual design and construction, but look forward to seeing it completed. As a golfer who has hit hundreds of errant shots on this course, I can attest to the obvious need for the trail to be out of the danger zone (as defined not by The Ranch but by ALTA designs, the states foremost advocate of public trails in and around other uses).
I’ve been coming here for many years and am so thankful for the preservation of this iconic treasure we can share with generations to come…a sentiment that is echoed by the vast majority of locals and reputable environmental groups. Mark Christy and his team have always had the best intentions for preserving The Ranch and Laguna Beach. Thankfully they had the stamina and focus to deal with the challenges presented by a few disenchanted naysayers.
I’ll put my hat in Mark Christy’s corner any day. He, his family and his business enterprises have been good stewards to Laguna for decades… I’ve never heard of Mr. Fudge nor Mr
Schraff but their frivolous lawsuits, opposition and their negativity have no place here. Leisure World or Irvine maybe, but not here.