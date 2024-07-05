Crystal Cove Conservancy selects new board members 

The Crystal Cove Conservancy has appointed Diana Lu Evans and Avi Garbow to its board of directors, effective immediately.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Diana and Avi to Crystal Cove Conservancy’s Board of Directors as we begin our 2024 fiscal year,” Crystal Cove Conservancy Board Chair Teddie Ray said. “Both Diana and Avi have a passion for protecting natural spaces like Crystal Cove, along with diverse and insightful experiences that will enhance the already dedicated team of leaders we have in place.”

Evans and Garbow will help guide the Conservancy in protecting and preserving Crystal Cove State Park’s historic, natural and cultural resources.

Evans is a business strategy and operations leader at Capital Group. She has served on the Boards of the California State Parks Foundation and Crystal Cove Conservancy and said she’s excited to be back on the Conservancy board again.

“Preserving open spaces like Crystal Cove and environmental education are two of my passion projects, so I’m thrilled to once again be part of the Crystal Cove Conservancy Board of Directors,” said Evans. “Since my last term on the board, I’ve had the honor of watching The Conservancy grow and expand their reach across California through extensive education and conservation efforts, making it an exciting time to jump back in as we look toward the future of the organization.”

Garbow is President of Resources Legacy Fund where he designs, directs, and implements environmental initiatives that aim to advance a just and resilient future for people and nature. He is also president of RLF-affiliated organizations, Fund for a Better Future and Shared Ascent Fund. Garbow has also held senior leadership positions in several presidential administrations, including serving as senior counselor to the EPA Administrator in the Biden Administration and the senate-confirmed general counsel at EPA in the Obama Administration. He has also led the environmental practice of an international law firm and served as a federal environmental crimes prosecutor in the U.S. Department of Justice.

“I’m honored to join the established Crystal Cove Conservancy Board of Directors and bring my passion for preserving and protecting lands and waters to Crystal Cove State Park,” said Garbow. “The Conservancy team’s dedication to preserving Crystal Cove through conservation and education is inspiring, and I can’t wait to take the next steps as we continue to protect this gem along the California coast.”