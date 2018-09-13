Share this:

Daniel Day Freeman passed away on Aug. 31, 2018 at the age of 75. Born in Los Angeles in 1942, he was drawn to the ocean in his youth and spent 50 years as a resident of Laguna Beach.

He was dearly loved and is survived by his siblings Toni Stuart, Sue Stratton and John Lawrence Freeman; son, Peter; granddaughter, Ariana; and was pre-deceased by his son, John Taylor Freeman.

A memorial service will be held Friday, Sept. 28, at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Laguna Beach at 11 a.m.