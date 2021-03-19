Debra Huse to lead live paint alongs

By
LB Indy Staff
-
0
57
Share this:

The Paint Along Series with Laguna Plein Air Painters Association (LPAPA) signature artist Debra Huse continues on March 24.

Huse is an international, award-winning, impressionist oil painter who has been exhibited in museums for over 25 years.

Each session is held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. They include Snowy Mountains Live on March 24, Beach Babe Live on March 31, and Mellow Yellow Live on April 7.

Plan to pick up a paint brush and paint along with Huse stroke by stroke as she leads this series. Viewers can watch the demo, watch and paint, or paint with the recording after the event. Each class costs $59. Register through LPAPA and Debra will donate a share of each fee to support LPAPA’s education programs!

Share this:
Firebrand Media LLC wants comments that advance the discussion, and we need your help to accomplish this mission. Debate and disagreement are welcomed on our platforms but do it with respect. We won't censor comments we disagree with. Viewpoints from across the political spectrum are welcome here. While everyone is entitled to their opinion, our community is not obliged to host all comments shared on its website or social media pages, including:
  • Hate speech that is racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic slurs, or calls for violence against a particular type of person.
  • Obscenity and excessive cursing.
  • Libelous language, whether or not the writer knows what they're saying is false.
We require users to provide their true full name, including first and last names, as a condition for comments. We reserve the right to change this policy based on future developments.

Scroll down to comment on this post.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here