Debra Huse to lead live paint alongs

Share this:

The Paint Along Series with Laguna Plein Air Painters Association (LPAPA) signature artist Debra Huse continues on March 24.

Huse is an international, award-winning, impressionist oil painter who has been exhibited in museums for over 25 years.

Each session is held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. They include Snowy Mountains Live on March 24, Beach Babe Live on March 31, and Mellow Yellow Live on April 7.

Plan to pick up a paint brush and paint along with Huse stroke by stroke as she leads this series. Viewers can watch the demo, watch and paint, or paint with the recording after the event. Each class costs $59. Register through LPAPA and Debra will donate a share of each fee to support LPAPA’s education programs!

Share this: