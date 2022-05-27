Dee Perry named woman of the year by Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach

The Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach has elected Dee Perry as the 2022 Woman of the Year.

In its first community luncheon since 2019, the Club will honor Perry from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on June 17 at 286 St Ann’s Dr.

Since 1995, the Woman’s Club has annually honored a local woman for her consistent volunteer service to the community. Sande St. John was the first member to be recognized as the honoree. Councilmember Toni Iseman was its most recent honoree in 2019.

Perry has lived in Laguna for 27 years and taught in the Laguna Beach school district for 37 years. She is serving her second term on the Laguna Beach Unified Board of Education and identifies herself as an advocate for listening to students, parents, and citizens.

She is also President of the Career and College Advantage Board which serves over 17,000 students from both the Capistrano Unified School District and Laguna Beach. Perry is actively involved at the Laguna Art Museum, Crystal Cove Art Council, and California Arts Council.

Luncheon tickets are $55 for members and $65 for non-members and are available by going to the Club’s website at wclb.org/events. Seating is limited to 100. RSVP no later than June 10. For more details email [email protected]