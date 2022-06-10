Denise Di Novi to keynote Laguna Beach Business Club meeting

The Laguna Beach Business Club’s June 16 meeting speaker is award-winning film and television producer Denise Di Novi.

The LBBC holds a breakfast meeting the third Thursday of each month starting at 7:30 a.m. hosting speakers that discuss topics valuable to achieving success in personal and professional matters. Di Novi will talk about adapting to the dramatic changes in the television and film industry.

She counts among her producing credits such diverse motion pictures as Heathers, Little Women, Practical Magic, Crazy Stupid Love, Focus and a number of films during her producing association with Tim Burton, including Edward Scissorhands, Batman Returns, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, Ed Wood and James and the Giant Peach. Di Novi set up her own production company, Di Novi Pictures, in 1993 at Columbia Pictures. She went on to have a production deal at Warner Bros Pictures for two decades.

Club meetings begin with a buffet breakfast and brief networking round-table and are hosted at Seven7Seven, 777 Laguna Canyon Rd. The non-member guest fee is $30 payable in cash or check (payable to the Laguna Beach Business Club) the day of the meeting. For more details visit lagunabeachbusinessclub.com or email [email protected]