Designer to Celebrate Grand Opening Jan. 17
The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce invites the community to the grand opening and ribbon cutting celebration for Julie Laughton Design Build on Thursday, Jan. 17. Laughton has been in business 27 years and has a new location at 247 A. Forest Avenue.
A graduate of Iowa State University, Laughton moved to New York City in 1985, where she spent the first seven years of her career working for two architecture firms and serving as the senior designer for an interior design firm. In 1991, Laughton moved to Laguna Beach and devoted her career to custom home design and remodeling, with a focus on historical homes.
Laughton is currently a member of the Association for Women in Architecture + Design, Government Affairs Committee Laguna Beach, and the Urban Planning Coordinating Committee Laguna Beach. She is also a board member of the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce.
The Jan. 17 grand opening will run from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Small bites will be catered by Tortilla Republic. To RSVP, email [email protected]
LBHS Coach Offering Holiday Tennis Camp
Take the opportunity this holiday school break to focus on your tennis skills. LBHS girls and boys tennis coach Rick Conkey, along with an international-level coaching staff, will offer a four-day clinic. Open to 7th—12th grade players, the camp offers an effective student to pro ratio.
Students will be able to take advantage of the latest state-of-the-art coaching equipment and methods including video analysis, programmable ball machines, speed gun, bio-mechanical breakdown and analysis of all major strokes, strategy, court position and drills. “We will enable students to both recognize and take advantage of an opportunity when it presents itself in their game,” Conkey said. “We are offering drop-in rates and four-day rates to allow some flexibility in joining us on the court over the holiday.”
The camp runs Dec. 31 through Jan. 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and costs $149 for four days. The drop-in rate is $45 per day. Sign up through the city of Laguna Beach at: secure.rec1.com/CA/city-of-laguna-beach/catalog/index?filter=Y2F0ZWdvcnklNUI1MzU1JTVEPTEmc2VhcmNoPWhvbGlkYXkrdGVubmlz.
Discover the Science of Storytelling This Sunday
Rayna Hamre is the guest speaker at the Unitarian Universalist [UU] Fellowship of Laguna Beach on Sunday, Dec. 30, at 10:30 a.m. The title of her talk is “Finding Fruitland, A UU Winter’s Tale.” Humans are hardwired to love a good story. By focusing on one 19th century Unitarian family, the Alcotts, Hamre will discuss the science behind the human brain, and its deep connection to storytelling.
Hamre is a Unitarian Universalist minister in preliminary fellowship. She recently graduated from Meadville Lombard Theological School, and now works part time at the UU Church in Long Beach.
Parade Association to Host Honorees at Annual Brunch
The Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade Association will recognize their 2019 honorees on Saturday, Feb. 2, at Seven7Seven (formerly Tivoli Too) at the annual Honorees Brunch.
Jade Howson, World Champion Paddleboard Gold Medalist and a junior at Laguna Beach High, will join Grand Marshal Barbara Diamond, Honored Patriot Arnold Silverman, Citizen of the Year Sande St. John, Junior Citizens Alexis Yang and Cal Nielson, and Artist of the Year Roxanna Ward at the brunch.
The brunch will run from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. and is $35 per person. For reservations or information, contact Sandi Werthe at 949-494-6016 or [email protected] The deadline for reservations is Jan. 21.
The 53rd Annual Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade will take place on Saturday, March 2, beginning at 11 a.m. on Park Avenue at Laguna Beach High School. The 2019 theme is “Everyday Heroes.”
Sailing Organization Welcomes New Members
The Women’s Sailing Association – Orange County (WSA-OC) is welcoming new members of all skill levels to join in 2019. New and prospective members are invited to attend the Tuesday, Jan. 8, meeting at Aventura Sailing Association in Dana Point. The evening will feature a kick-off of the 40th anniversary events taking place throughout 2019. WSA-OC is a co-ed group dedicated to supporting women sailors throughout the Orange County area through land-based educational programs and on-the-water activities. The group’s mission includes a focus on serving the community through sailing-related activities designed to foster a love for sailing and cleaning up the ocean. For more information on WSA-OC, visit www.wsaoc.org, www.facebook.com/wsaoc or email [email protected]
Age Well Senior Services Seeks Donations
Laguna Beach residents can support the Susi Q Senior Center by making a donation through Age Well Senior Services. Enacted in 1975, Age Well relies heavily on donations in order to provide critical services, resources and programs to seniors in 21 cities in South Orange County without having to put anyone on a wait list.
This year, Age Well served 342,474 Meals on Wheels and 75,747 lunches, provided 64,568 non-emergency medical transportation trips for seniors in need, and gave 4,627 hours of in-home case management.
To make a donation, call 949-855-8033 or visit the nonprofit’s website at www.myagewell.org/annualfundcampaign. Donors can designate that their donation is specifically for the Susi Q Senior Center.
City Accepting Applications for Committees, Commissions and Boards
Spots are available on the Recreation Committee; Design Review Board; Parking, Traffic and Circulation Committee; Heritage Committee; Environmental Sustainability Committee; View Restoration Committee; and the Housing & Human Services Committee. Interviews and appointments will be conducted on Tuesday, Feb. 5, at 6 p.m. by the City Council in the City Council Chambers, 505 Forest Avenue. Laguna Beach residents who are interested in serving on one of these committees should obtain an application from the City Clerk’s office or online from the city’s website, www.lagunabeachcity.net, and file by Tuesday, Jan. 22, at 5 p.m. The application on the city website is interactive and residents are encouraged to fill in the application online. Questions can be directed to the City Clerk’s office at 497-0705. Applications will not be accepted after the Jan. 22 deadline.
PERSONNEL FILE
Water District Welcomes New Board Members
Moulton Niguel Water District recently welcomed Kelly Jennings and Bill Moorhead to its seven-member board of directors. Elected in November, directors Jennings and Moorhead were sworn into office on Dec. 12, along with returning Board President Donald Froelich.
Although they are new to the board, both Jennings and Moorhead are familiar faces at the district. Jennings, a director of operations at Mission Lutheran Church in Laguna Niguel, spent more than two decades advocating for clean, reliable and affordable water while working at Moulton Niguel. Moorhead, a principal water engineer at the city of Anaheim, has served as a member of the District’s Citizens Advisory Committee for nearly 20 years.
Moulton Niguel Vice President Duane Cave congratulated the new directors and said that the district will also benefit from the continued service of Froelich.
“With many years of experience in the water industry, Don has helped guide the district’s strong financial position, 10-year infrastructure investment plan, and relationships with neighboring water districts and public agencies,” said Cave.
Moulton Niguel Water District provides drinking water, recycled water and wastewater treatment services to customers in Aliso Viejo, Laguna Niguel, Laguna Hills, Mission Viejo, San Juan Capistrano and Dana Point.