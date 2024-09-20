Digital emergency preparedness at the Susi Q: How your phone could save your life

In today’s unpredictable world, being prepared for emergencies is more important than ever. To address this need, Susi Q is offering a new series of free classes to equip residents with the necessary knowledge and skills for effective emergency preparedness.

Spanning four Thursdays beginning Sept. 26 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. until Oct. 17, this program, led by Red Cross trainer Annie Wright, promises hands-on learning and practical applications to ensure participants are ready for any situation.

The first week is dedicated to harnessing the power of smartphones for emergency alerts. Attendees will review city and county emergency protocols to gain an understanding of local emergency protocols, preparing for various types of alerts and appropriate responses.

Participants will learn to enable crucial emergency alert features and SOS calling on both iOS and Android devices, sign up for local emergency alert systems to receive real-time updates and notifications, explore multiple methods to contact emergency services, and understand advanced smartphone features designed to detect falls and crashes, and to connect via satellite for emergencies in remote areas.

The second week focuses on creating a comprehensive medical ID on smartphones. The third week emphasizes the importance of having well-prepared emergency kits. The fourth week addresses the secure management of important documents.

Participants will learn to digitize crucial documents such as power of attorney, advanced health directives, wills, and more.

By the conclusion of this series, participants will have registered for city and county alerts, gained confidence in navigating the smartphone Medical ID profile, acquired the skills to scan and save important documents in the cloud, and assembled essential survival emergency kits.

Participants are required to bring a fully charged smartphone, Apple ID or Google account logins (usernames and passwords), and names and numbers of at least three emergency contacts (preferably two who are local).

To sign up, register here. Or, for more information, and to sign up for the

presentation, go to thesusiq.org and click on classes and registration. If you prefer, call Christine Brewer at 949-715-8105.