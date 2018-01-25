Dive Into Underwater Photos Before Take Off

Underwater photography by Patsee Ober, of Laguna Beach, will be on display at John Wayne Airport on the upper departure level near security screening and near lower level baggage carousels.

“Travelers coming through our world-class John Wayne Airport will get a taste of the natural beauty Orange County has to offer through these stunning, unedited pieces of photographic art,” said Orange County Board of Supervisors Chairman Andrew Do in a statement.

Ober’s images are taken in the marine protected areas of the shallow tide pools and reefs between her hometown and Corona del Mar, and in protected marine areas of the Sea of Cortez, Belize and French Polynesia.

Iconic Imagery of the West Rides Into Town

JoAnne Artman Gallery, 326 N. Coast Highway, presents an exhibition of new works by Billy Schenck, capturing the persevering nature of the myths and dreams of the Old West.

Saddle Up II can be seen Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and by appointment.

Craft Guild Returns to Main Beach

More than 30 different artists exhibiting unique and handmade arts and crafts, including painters, glassblowers, textile artists, potters and jewelers will display their work Sunday, Jan. 28, on Main Beach.

The Laguna Craft Guild showcase on the Main Beach cobblestones from 9 a.m. until sundown is free, organizer Rachel Goberman said.

Avran Showcases ‘Inner Landscapes’

Avran Fine Art, 540 S. Coast Highway, invites the public to the 6-9 p.m. opening of a solo exhibition of works by gestural abstract artist, James C. Leonard on Saturday, Feb. 10.

Leonard grew up in Nashville and takes inspiration from early Expressionists of the 1930s and ‘40s. Working with acrylics on canvas, Leonard uses bold horizontal and vertical strokes and strong color palettes in his new works.

Foundation Invites Arts Grants

The Festival of Arts Foundation is now accepting applications for 2018 art grants. Nonprofit organizations that promote fine arts in and about the city of Laguna Beach may apply.

Applications are available online at LagunaFestivalofArts.org. Submission deadline is Friday, Feb. 9. For more info: contact Scott Moore at 949 494-9680.

Paintings Reflect Gratitude, Influential Women

Two exhibits, “Votive: Art of Frank Galuszka,” and “100 Women and More,” by Red, the artist, runs through May 7 in the Founder’s Hall Gallery at Soka University in Aliso Viejo.

Galuszka describes his art as a consecrated, voluntary vow of gratitude and devotion. Classically trained and self-initiated, his work bridges various schools of painting.

The series “100 Women and More” features 100 portraits of women throughout history, who have influenced their time and fields. The series never features the same 100 women twice, but continues to grow with each show as viewers add names of women to the collection. Each woman is showcased on a 5” x 7” wooden oval, accompanied a short biography.

Impressionist Paintings Debut at UCI

The Irvine Museum Collection opens a new exhibit, “The Harmony of Light: Spring in California,” showcasing impressionist paintings by artists such as William H. Clapp, Paul de Longpré, Maurice Braun, John Frost and Millard Sheets from Feb. 22- June 21.

The UC Irvine collection remains located on the ground floor of 18881 Von Karman Ave. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free.