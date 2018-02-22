Doctor Rewrites Valentine Tradition

As love and care underlie Valentine’s Day, local dentists Dr. Alex Kalmanovich and Dr. Selina Sarno found a new way to give expression to that tradition. As might be expected given their profession, it did not involve chocolates or some other sweet morsel.

They marked their five-years in business locally by hand-delivering the dental version of valentines last week: the doctors distributed 50 dental kits with toothbrushes and dental floss to homeless people they encountered on Main Beach.

Their handouts were met with positive enthusiasm, said Polina Litmanovich, the wife of Dr. Kalmanovich. The couple lives in Irvine.

“It is dental awareness month and Valentine’s Day! We wanted to do something special for this amazing community,” she said.

Kalmanovich, a native of Uzbekistan, took over the practice of retiring dentist, Dr. Barbara Hawthorne, in 2013. His Laguna Family Dentistry is located on Glenneyre Street.

“Our practice strives to put the needs and care of each patient first. We ensure that the experience that each patient receives is of the highest quality, from the moment that they walk through the door, and all the way through the appointment,” said Litmanovich. That experience includes doctors’ effort to stay current with changes in technology and building a staff that works collaboratively to serve the town, she said.