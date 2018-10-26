Dodgeball Tournament Raises Over $13K for Schools

Share this:

More than 420 costumed players on 55 teams ducked, dived and dodged balls at Laguna Beach High School on Oct. 17 for SchoolPower’s ninth annual dodgeball tournament. The beloved event raised over $13,000 for SchoolPower, the parent volunteer-based nonprofit education foundation that has raised money for Laguna Beach public schools since 1981.

“It’s all about the comradery, the community and having fun,” said Felix Yan, coach of the Average Joes team. The popular event included students from all four local schools, teachers and school staff, Laguna Beach lifeguards, and local business supporters. Adding to the energy were Dodgeball chairs Kristine Flynn and Rob Alshuler, hundreds of parent coaches, volunteer referees, and cheering spectators.

Competition was fierce in all three divisions, and agility and a strong arm were key.

Seventh grader Jacob Cruz of Ocean’s 7 was not deterred by his team’s loss in the quarter-finals. “I like the adrenaline rush,” Cruz said. “We did better than I thought we would. I’d do it again next year.”

Cruz’s enthusiasm was echoed by many long-time participants.

“It has become a tradition for our team. We play first for the cause and second because it is just so much fun,” said Yan.

Billy Brown, coach of winning team Lil’ Slunks, is also a passionate supporter. “I have played in the past, refereed for six years and this was my first year coaching. This was a dynasty team that I got to take over.”

The following teams dodged their way to victory:

Division Winners

4th/5th- The Kooks

6th-8th – Lil’ Slunks

HS/Adult – PrescribeWellness

Best Costume Winners:

4th/5th – Space Unicorns

6th-8th – Holi-dodgers

HS/Adult – Rhythm Ride or Die

Champions from each division won $500 in prize money to designate to a teacher or school program of their choice. Local Radio Station KX93.5 broadcasted play-by-play coverage of the tournament and Nick Alexander Imports served as the Terminator Sponsor.

For more information on the tournament, visit lbschoolpower.org/dodgeball-tournament/