Dog Boarding 101: 5 Tips to Prepare Your Pet

Planning a trip is exciting, but the thought of leaving your furry friend behind can cast a shadow. Don’t worry, as you’re not alone. Many pet owners face this dilemma.

About 87 million homes in the US have a pet. Of these, 65.1 million have a dog. To these households, dogs aren’t just a pet. Around 97% of families consider them to be a part of their household.

So, if you’re also a part of this club, you know first-hand the struggle when you’ve somewhere to go for a while and don’t know who’ll take care of your dog in your absence. That’s a problem that dog boarding solutions can easily solve.

What’s Dog Boarding?

Dog boarding facilities are like doggy daycare with a sleepover to boost. Your pet gets to relax in a safe, supervised place with comfy beds, playtime with new friends, dog grooming, and tons of love from the staff.

Options like the Chicago dog boarding solutions or others closer to you can even offer fancy features like climate-controlled areas and deluxe rooms. This is all to guarantee your dog some paradise away from home. Shop around and settle for the best fit for your beloved pet.

Getting Your Dog Ready for Boarding

Here are tips to guide you through the process:

Get the Vaccinations Up-to-Date

Before your trip, schedule a checkup with your veterinarian to ensure your dog’s vaccinations are up-to-date. You know the usual suspects, right? Distemper, parvovirus, rabies – the whole gang.

These shots aren’t just a box to tick off. They protect your dog from some nasty illnesses that can spread like wildfire when dogs are hanging out together. Plus, by keeping your dog’s vaccinations current, you’re also looking out for all the other four-legged guests at the boarding facility.

Gradually Increase Alone Time

Your furry friend may not easily deal with being apart from you. It’s a big deal for many dogs, and it can be even tougher when they’re in a new place. So, start prepping your pup for their “home away from home” experience early enough.

The key? Baby steps. Start by leaving them with someone they know and trust – maybe your bestie or a family member who loves dogs. Just an hour or two at first, nothing much. Over the next few weeks, slowly stretch out these little “practice runs.”

Here’s a pro tip: before you head out, give your dog something to focus on. Maybe it’s their favorite chew toy or a quick game of fetch. This way, they start to think, “Hey, when my human leaves, good things happen!”

The goal is to get them so used to these short separations that when it’s time for their boarding adventure, it’s no big deal.

Pack Familiar Scents from Home

Dogs rely heavily on scent for comfort and security. So, packing a familiar item from home can go a long way in easing their anxiety in an unfamiliar environment.

It could be that ratty old blanket they always curl up on or maybe that stuffed squirrel they’ve been dragging around forever. Even one of your t-shirts that you’ve worn recently could do the trick.

But here’s the deal – before you start packing up half your house, give the boarding place a quick call. Some spots have rules about what you can bring in. They might be a bit picky about bedding or toys because of cleaning issues.

Bring Along Their Usual Food

A sudden change in diet can disrupt your dog’s digestive system which can lead to an upset stomach. So, pack enough of their regular food to last the entire duration of their stay.

Have a chat with the boarding staff about how much your pup usually eats, too. Then, toss in a bit extra. Why? Well, what if your flight gets delayed, and you’re a day late picking them up? Better safe than sorry, right? Plus, if your dog gets a case of the tummy rumbles, that extra food might come in handy for a bland diet.

Tour & Transparency

Don’t just pick any boarding facility. Give yourself a little field trip and scope out the place before you commit. When you’re there, use all your senses. How does it smell? Does it look clean? Do the other doggy guests seem happy and relaxed?

Don’t be shy about chatting up the staff, either. Ask them about their experience – maybe they’ve got some funny stories about past canine guests? Find out what a typical day looks like for the dogs. Do they get plenty of playtime? How often do they get to stretch their legs?

Remember, you’re looking for a place that feels right for both you and your pup. If something seems off, trust your gut. There’s no shame in saying “thanks, but no thanks” and keeping up the search.

In Closing

A good dog boarding facility can take a lot of stress off you and guarantee your dog the best possible care. So, take your time and look for one that’ll serve your needs and your pet’s. Make sure to prepare your dog, too, so the stay is as little stressful as possible.

