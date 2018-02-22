Douglas Case

Douglas Ward Case, 61, was born on Sept. 20, 1956 in Laguna Beach and passed away on Jan. 30, 2018.

Doug is remembered by his children – Laura Ann and Charles Emerson, Daniel and Heather Case and grandson Oliver, Nicole and Jon Johnson; his parents Storm and Shirley Case; his siblings Linda Case, Scott and Laurie Case; and many nieces and nephews.

Doug grew up in Laguna Beach and was a descendent of the Thurston family. He attended the first preschool season at the Laguna Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed sports, scouting and backpacking in the Sierra mountains. Doug earned his Eagle Scout rank with Troop 35. He held the Orange County high jump record (6’ 10.25”) for several years. He graduated from Laguna Beach High School in 1974 and attended Biola University. Doug followed his grandfather Alvin Krueger into the real estate appraisal field, opening his own office in Laguna before moving to Salt Lake City. Doug especially loved adventures with his dog Bonsai and filled his free time with books, fly fishing and camping in the mountains of Utah.

Doug’s memorial will be held at the Laguna Presbyterian Church on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Laguna Presbyterian Church, 415 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach, Ca., 92651) or the American Heart Association in Doug’s memory.