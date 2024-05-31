Downed utility pole causes six-hour closure of Laguna Canyon Road

The Laguna Beach Police and Fire departments responded to the 2600 block of Laguna Canyon Road about an injury traffic collision into a utility pole on May 28 at 4:03 p.m. The utility pole fell into the road and blocked both directions of travel on Laguna Canyon Road.

“It looks like it was a Frontier power line that fell as a result of a traffic collision,” City Manager Dave Kiff told the public during May 28 city council meeting. “The teams from public works to the police departments to Frontier are working to remedy that as soon as possible.”

A second vehicle followed closely behind the collision and ran over the downed utility pole. Both drivers were transported to nearby hospitals for minor injuries. Laguna Canyon Road at El Toro and Canyon Acres was closed in both directions for about six hours while utility companies responded to repair the pole.