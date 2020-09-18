Drive-in bluegrass concert coming to Laguna Canyon

By
Daniel Langhorne
-
0
149
Share this:
The Salty Suites will play at City Lot 10 on Sept. 29. Courtesy of Laguna Beach Live!

Laguna Beach Live! will host a live drive-in concert featuring a bluegrass-pop group, The Salty Suites, on Sept. 29 at City Lot 10, 625 Laguna Canyon Rd.

Cars will park in the numbered spaces socially distanced and the band will be in the middle of the theater-in-the-round layout. Patrons are welcome to set up chairs in front of their cars, appropriately distanced from neighbors. The event opens at 3:30 p.m. and the music runs from 4:30 to 6 p.m. without intermission.

Cars will be $80 each and organizers expect two people per car from the same household to be the norm. For the few that have three to four people, a few corner spots have been reserved.  The public is welcome to bring their own food and beverage but beware there is no restroom and cars leaving in the middle of the show cannot return.

There are only 28 spaces available so early reservations are suggested. Visit lagunabeachlive.org to register.

Share this:
Firebrand Media LLC wants comments that advance the discussion, and we need your help to accomplish this mission. Debate and disagreement are welcomed on our platforms but do it with respect. We won't censor comments we disagree with. Viewpoints from across the political spectrum are welcome here. While everyone is entitled to their opinion, our community is not obliged to host all comments shared on its website or social media pages, including:
  • Hate speech that is racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic slurs, or calls for violence against a particular type of person.
  • Obscenity and excessive cursing.
  • Libelous language, whether or not the writer knows what they're saying is false.
We require users to provide their true full name, including first and last names, as a condition for comments. We reserve the right to change this policy based on future developments.

Scroll down to comment on this post.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here