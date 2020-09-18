Drive-in bluegrass concert coming to Laguna Canyon

Share this:

Laguna Beach Live! will host a live drive-in concert featuring a bluegrass-pop group, The Salty Suites, on Sept. 29 at City Lot 10, 625 Laguna Canyon Rd.

Cars will park in the numbered spaces socially distanced and the band will be in the middle of the theater-in-the-round layout. Patrons are welcome to set up chairs in front of their cars, appropriately distanced from neighbors. The event opens at 3:30 p.m. and the music runs from 4:30 to 6 p.m. without intermission.

Cars will be $80 each and organizers expect two people per car from the same household to be the norm. For the few that have three to four people, a few corner spots have been reserved. The public is welcome to bring their own food and beverage but beware there is no restroom and cars leaving in the middle of the show cannot return.

There are only 28 spaces available so early reservations are suggested. Visit lagunabeachlive.org to register.

Share this: