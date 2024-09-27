Drone show a no-go for next Fourth of July celebration

By Jackie Connor, Special to the Independent

The city of Laguna Beach will return to fireworks for next year’s Fourth of July celebration after a trial run with a drone light show received mixed reviews. The decision, made during Tuesday’s city council meeting, follows public feedback and the city council’s discussions on the environmental benefits of drones against the long-standing tradition and public preference for fireworks.

“I’ve been here for 40 years, and every Fourth of July, I love watching the fireworks…I think it brings the community together,” said a resident during public comment. “I know there’s a lot of differences of opinion relating to pollution…but I believe destructive tourism has a way larger impact on polluting the ocean…versus the pollution caused by, unfortunately, the fireworks.”

Parlayed with a Fourth of July event debriefing, council members discussed the significant increase in service calls, approximately 130%. They also shared the successes of marine safety, public works, traffic enforcement and police and fire departments.

In addition, city council discussed both the pros and cons of the drone show, reflecting on the good intentions of the environmentally friendly approach to the holiday’s entertainment citing its impact on keeping ocean water and air cleaner, but failed to capture the same excitement as fireworks. The 15-minute show featured 300 drones costing approximately $75,000. If the city were to pursue this same entertainment next year, it would need to include a second set of drones due to a lack of battery, potentially doubling the costs.

“We need to focus on the basics of public safety infrastructure, mitigating the impact of tourists,” Mayor Pro Tem Alex Rounaghi said. “If there’s a way that we can mitigate the environmental damage, I think we should look into it. Ultimately, I think the way that we create cleaner ocean water is what we are doing with the coastal treatment plant…this is one day a year and such an important celebration of our country.”

The coastal treatment plant located in Aliso Canyon is part of the city’s shift toward a regional solution. Moulton Niguel Water District is contributing $12.5 million to enhance efficiency, provide environmental advantages and reduce residents’ costs.

Some praised the drone show’s Laguna Beach-specific imagery and the reduced impact on pets and those sensitive to loud noises. Still, council members agreed the show was not as visually impactful as hoped.

“I hate to say I want to go back to the fireworks show, but I feel that way, and I feel it’s not about me, though—it’s about what the residents want,” said George Weiss, councilmember, who originally supported the drone show.

Councilmembers will ultimately reinstate fireworks for the 2025 celebration while exploring potential partnerships with three of the largest hotels and resorts within the city to supplement the event with smaller drone shows. Councilmember Bob Whalen recommended strategically timing the fireworks to mitigate smoke buildup, which was a recurring issue for the display. He also recommended working with the larger hotels in the area to feature smaller versions of the drone show up and down the coast.

“If you want to try to make everyone happy, we got an interesting suggestion [via email] to have the drone show but have the fireworks finale…” said Whalen. “I think it’s worth exploring with the hotels whether they would want to do it.”