Quantcast
949-715-4100
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Durand Hired As Schoolpower’s New Executive Director

Posted On 21 Jun 2018
By :
Comment: 0
Sarah Durand

Sarah Durand

SchoolPower named Sarah Durand as its new executive director, according to an announcement issued this week.

Durand was chosen from a field of over 80 applicants during a search that began after Robin Rounaghi, the organization’s current executive director, announced that she was stepping down to spend more time with her family.

Durand will take the reigns of the organization in August.

Durand has lived in Laguna Beach with her husband for the past 14 years and has three children in Laguna Beach schools. She graduated from UCLA with a degree in communication studies and built a career in digital marketing, product management and website development. She also has served as a volunteer leader through PTA and site council, and has served as a SchoolPower trustee.

“She has a clear vision for the future and that was exciting for the group to hear,” said incoming SchoolPower President Mike Houlahan.

Durand’s skills make her well suited for the job, Rounaghi said, which requires overseeing multiple fundraising efforts. This year SchoolPower will donate approximately $760,000 to support school programs.

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*



Join the Local's List








Copyright 2017 Firebrand Media LLC | Laguna Beach Independent Newspaper | All Right Reserved.