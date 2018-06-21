Durand Hired As Schoolpower’s New Executive Director

SchoolPower named Sarah Durand as its new executive director, according to an announcement issued this week.

Durand was chosen from a field of over 80 applicants during a search that began after Robin Rounaghi, the organization’s current executive director, announced that she was stepping down to spend more time with her family.

Durand will take the reigns of the organization in August.

Durand has lived in Laguna Beach with her husband for the past 14 years and has three children in Laguna Beach schools. She graduated from UCLA with a degree in communication studies and built a career in digital marketing, product management and website development. She also has served as a volunteer leader through PTA and site council, and has served as a SchoolPower trustee.

“She has a clear vision for the future and that was exciting for the group to hear,” said incoming SchoolPower President Mike Houlahan.

Durand’s skills make her well suited for the job, Rounaghi said, which requires overseeing multiple fundraising efforts. This year SchoolPower will donate approximately $760,000 to support school programs.