ECW Summer Concert Series helps to drive local charities forward

By
LB Indy Staff
-
0
41
Marjorie Gorum (right) of the Episcopal Church Women of St. Mary’s, presents a check to Ronda Farrington, senior services coordinator for the nonprofit Sally’s Fund. Photo/Barbara McMurray

The Episcopal Church Women (ECW) have awarded grants to Creative Identity, Friendship Shelter, Laguna Beach Children’s Chorus, Laguna Beach Community Clinic, Laguna Beach Food Pantry, PUP (Protecting Unwanted Pets), Sally’s Fund and Waymakers.

ECW also helps to support CASA, Wells of Life, St. Michael’s Episcopal Church Food distribution, Native American Heritage Association, Wheel Chair Mission and other organizations regionally, nationally and globally.

The church committee organizes a summer concert series from which it donates the proceeds to local charities.

The next concert will feature Jason Feddy on Saturday, July 20, at 5:30 p.m., at St Mary’s Episcopal Church on its ocean-view terrace. Tickets are $25. To buy tickets go to ecwstmaryslb.org.

Top row, from left to right: Megam Tambio, Friendship Shelter: Michelle Danly, Wells of Life; Ronda Farrington, Sally’s Fund; Jorge Rubal, Laguna Beach Community Clinic; George Gilliam, Creative Identity; Chelsea Burch and Melissa Whitworth, Waymakers. Bottom row, left to right: Anne Belyea, Laguna Beach Food Pantry; Marjorie Gorum, ECW President; Linda Mayer, ECW; Ann Hyde ECW; Katie Van Harten, PUP; Joslyn Aitken, ECW. Photo/Barbara McMurray
Share this:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here