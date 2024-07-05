ECW Summer Concert Series helps to drive local charities forward

The Episcopal Church Women (ECW) have awarded grants to Creative Identity, Friendship Shelter, Laguna Beach Children’s Chorus, Laguna Beach Community Clinic, Laguna Beach Food Pantry, PUP (Protecting Unwanted Pets), Sally’s Fund and Waymakers.

ECW also helps to support CASA, Wells of Life, St. Michael’s Episcopal Church Food distribution, Native American Heritage Association, Wheel Chair Mission and other organizations regionally, nationally and globally.

The church committee organizes a summer concert series from which it donates the proceeds to local charities.

The next concert will feature Jason Feddy on Saturday, July 20, at 5:30 p.m., at St Mary’s Episcopal Church on its ocean-view terrace. Tickets are $25. To buy tickets go to ecwstmaryslb.org.