El Morro Boo Blast to Return with True Laguna Vibe

El Morro Elementary School will be holding its 66th annual Boo Blast community event on-site at the school on Oct. 26 from 2:30-7:30 p.m.

The Boo Blast is a cherished community event, highly anticipated and attended by families of all ages who live in Laguna Beach and the surrounding communities. All are welcome to attend.

Families can enjoy an array of Halloween fun. Wear your costume and enjoy old-fashioned games, safe carnival rides for all ages, a parent-constructed haunted house, costume contest, face painting, a cakewalk, refreshments, music, dancing, and a sense of community spirit.

This year, the PTA is bringing back the “pick-a-pop” tree and the goldfish game, as well as incorporating new rides. The event will feature a fiberglass slide and inflatable sports games, such as a mini golf course that will cover the field.

All proceeds and volunteer efforts for the El Morro Elementary PTA directly benefit El Morro Elementary School by providing programs, supplies and other support to teachers, students and their families.