Elva Irene Ashford, a longtime resident of Laguna Beach, died on Nov. 5 of complications due to Alzheimer’s in Glendora.

Elva Ashford was born on Oct. 3, 1923 to Bernard and Gladys Nuffer in Santa Ana. She grew up in Orange, graduated from Orange High, and then met and married Marvin Ashford. They raised three daughters—Carolyn, Sharon (deceased) and Nancy. Together they helped plant Orange Villa Bible Church. They moved to Laguna into a home that Marvin built in 1962, which survived both landslides in Bluebird Canyon. She remained in Laguna until 2017.

Elva’s passion was God, family and friends. She loved being a homemaker. She worked for a short time in the cafeteria at Laguna Beach High School. She was an active member of the Evangelical Free Church on Legion Street in Laguna. When the church was sold, they helped plant the Evangelical Free Church in Laguna Hills. She volunteered often with her daughters’ various activities in Laguna.

She is survived by Carolyn (Ron) Lucas from Kenmore, Washington; Nancy (David) Satterberg from Glendora, California; seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at The Riverside National Cemetery (22495 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, California, 92518) on Wednesday, Nov.14, at 2 p.m.