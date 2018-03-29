Environment, Climate, Debate Among Congressional Candidates
Candidates in the 48th congressional district race will debate the environment and climate topics during Indivisible OC 48’s next forum, Tuesday, April 3.
Mike Young, of the California League of Conservation Voters, will moderate and direct the questions, which begin at 7 p.m. in the UC Irvine Student Center.
Incumbent Dana Rohrabacher has not confirmed if he will attend, though he has not accepted previous invitations.
Expect the Democratic candidates Harley Rouda, Hans Keirstead, and Michael Kotick, all Laguna Beach residents, alongside Omar Siddiqui, of Costa Mesa, said Aaron McCall, OC 48’s chair.
Watch the debate live on youtube.com.
Help the Warriors Raise Funds
The British Hair Company and Hollywood star Richard Burgi once again host the Blue for the Ocean fundraiser from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 31, at the British Hair Company, 750 S. Coast Highway.
Food, live music, a raffle and live and silent auctions are on tap. Proceeds benefit the Eco Warrior Foundation.
Tickets $30 can be purchased at: eco-warrior.org. or email [email protected] VIP early entry tickets, $75, include a blow dry, two raffle tickets and two cocktails starting at 4:15 p.m.
Festival Hires Safety Expert
Festival of Arts hired Randy Querry as director of safety and security.
He joins the Festival’s senior management team as a retired police lieutenant for the city of Newport Beach, where he served for 28 years in various capacities.
Calling Blood Donors
Laguna Presbyterian Church will hold a blood drive Wednesday, April 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule an appointment for the drive at 415 Forest Ave., sign-up online at www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code: lagunap
Or email Laura Rudd at the Red Cross: [email protected]
Click Rapid Pass to complete health history online.
Let the Peanut Butter and Jelly Roll
Laguna Food Pantry is requesting donations of peanut butter and jelly to replenish its stock of the protein-rich staple as April 2 is National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day.
Peanut butter, jelly, or any of the Pantry’s most-needed food items (tuna, macaroni and cheese, pasta, pasta sauce, rice, beans, and cereal) can be dropped off at U.S. Bank, at 310 Glenneyre St., at the Pantry, 20652 Laguna Canyon Road between 8 and 10:30 a.m., or by placing an online order through www.crushinghunger.org
About 400 families and individuals in need shop at the pantry each week. New volunteers are always welcome. Phone: 949-497-7121 lagunafoodpantry.org