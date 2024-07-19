Episcopal Church Women give to local charities

The Episcopal Church Women (ECW) has announced the 2024 recipients of its annual grant program. The organizations in Laguna Beach that will receive the ECW grants are Creative Identity, Friendship Shelter, Laguna Beach Children’s Chorus, Laguna Beach Community Clinic, Laguna Beach Food Pantry, PUP (Protecting Unwanted Pets), Sally’s Fund and Waymakers.

ECW’s giving extends to other organizations, including CASA, Wells of Life, St. Michael’s Episcopal Church Food Distribution, Native American Heritage Association, Wheelchair Mission and others regionally, nationally and globally.

ECW’s main source of income for these grants is their summer concert series, and they thank the Laguna Beach community for supporting these concerts. The next concert will feature Jason Feddy on Saturday, July 20, at 5:30 p.m., at St Mary’s Episcopal Church on its ocean-view terrace. Tickets are $25. Tickets are available at ecwstmaryslb.org.