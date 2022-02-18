Ethnic Diversity & Black History Month celebration at Susi Q

A panel will bring together Laguna Beach’s celebration of Ethnic Diversity & Black History Month from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Community and Susi Q Senior Center.

The evening will include a panel discussion and other activities coordinated by the local nonprofit We All Matter.

“A well-qualified panel will bring our celebration together. with meaningful conversation. The activity will explore and help grasp hindrances to ‘unity.’ We’ll discover strategies for removing divisive hindrances,” We All Matter founder and Laguna Beach resident Rebecca Washington-Lindsey wrote in an email.

Attendance requires a reservation, which can be confirmed by emailing [email protected]