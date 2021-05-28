Ex-Laguna Beach police chief reinstated at Dixon Police Department

Dixon Police Chief Robert Thompson will be reinstated after a brief tenure with the Laguna Beach Police Department. Courtesy of Laguna Beach

Former Laguna Beach police chief Robert Thompson will be reinstated as the top cop in Dixon, Calif. effective May 31, according to a press release issued Friday.

Thompson resigned from Laguna Beach after less than five months on the job. City officials have declined to say why they parted ways with the former FBI agent, claiming the reason for his exit is a confidential personnel matter.

“I am deeply invested in the City of Dixon, its residents and the members of this police department,” Thompson said in the press release. “I’m honored to continue to lead the forward-looking evolution of the Dixon Police Department at a time of unprecedented growth for the City. There are many residents and officers who I have missed and can’t wait to see again. It feels like I am returning home.”

Thompson hasn’t returned a request from the Independent seeking comment on his exit from Laguna Beach.

Dixon City Manager Jim Lindley said that Thompson will be reinstated under the terms of his prior employment agreement and the city’s reinstatement policy. Thompson previously served four years as police chief of Dixon, located west of Sacramento.

“I am extremely pleased to announce the return of Chief Thompson,” Lindley said in the press release. “He is a true leader, deeply respected by our police officers and truly appreciated by our community. His modern approach to law enforcement has made Dixon a better, safer and more welcoming place to live. We are very happy he is back.”

Mayor Bob Whalen declined to comment for this story.

“We are delighted that Chief Robert Thompson has landed in a city where he is valued and respected,” Officer Brian Griep, president of the Laguna Beach Police Employees’ Association, said in a statement. “The citizens of Dixon and the employees of the Dixon Police Department are very fortunate to have an individual of his reputation lead them.”

Going forward, the City Council should have the right to see the information provided to the City Manager before a severance agreement is reviewed, Councilmember George Weiss said Friday.

“This is Laguna’s loss and Dixon’s gain,” Weiss said. “He was very accessible to the community and the rank-and-file. I’m sad to see him go.”

Daniel Langhorne
